Family Guy Video: Meg's Sex Dream About Santa Claus Is Ho-Ho-Horrifying

Meg Griffin is on the naughty list this year, which is exactly where Santa Claus wants her. Sunday’s episode of Family Guy (9:30/8:30c) marks the Fox comedy’s annual Christmas episode, and as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, it’s just as tasteful as you’d expect.

And because Family Guy never passes up the opportunity to make an ’80s movie reference, Meg greets Santa in her bedroom underneath a neon “Checks Cashed” sign, a la Risky Business.

Mila Kunis’ character develops an erotic interest in Ol’ St. Nick when she takes Stewie to see him at the mall, though the two have very different experiences meeting him. While Meg becomes infatuated with the jolly red guy, Stewie is left “entirely scarred” by the ordeal, turning to Brian for emotional support.

For what it’s worth, Meg’s apparent crush on Santa actually makes a lot of sense, especially when you recall the older men she’s pursued in the past. Local newsman Tom Tucker, former mayor Adam West and perv-next-door Glenn Quagmire have all caught her fancy. She also had a brief fling with Brian, and while she’s technically older than him, we’re choosing to convert his age to dog years.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a haunting first look at Family Guy's latest Christmas episode