TVLine Items: Chicago Fire Promotion, Kid Flash's Return Date and More

Blake Gallo is making himself at home in the Windy City. Former Shadowhunters star Alberto Rosende, who joined Chicago Fire in a recurring capacity earlier this season, has been promoted to series regular on the NBC drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 8 (9/8c).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Keiynan Lonsdale will return to The Flash as Wally West (aka Kid Flash) in the 14th episode of Season 6, TV Insider reports. Lonsdale, who stepped down as a series regular back in Season 4, was last seen in the Season 5 premiere, which aired in Oct. 2018.

* Freeform has released the official trailer for Season 4 of The Bold Type, premiering Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 pm. Watch it below:

* Showtime’s Billions has cast Roma Maffia (Nip/Tuck, Pretty Little Liars) as Manhattan D.A. Mary Ann Gramm and Daniel Breaker (Broadway’s Hamilton) as Scooter Dunbar, the Chief of Staff of business titan Michael Prince (played by fellow series newbie Corey Stoll), Deadline reports. Season 5 premieres in 2020.

* David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) will lend their voices to upcoming episodes of The Simpsons, according to EW. Harbour will play an alternate version of Mr. Burns in an Undercover Boss parody, while Blanchett will play a canine psychologist who helps Santa’s Little Helper with his depression.

* On Location Tours, the New York City-based sightseeing company behind the Sex and the City and Gossip Girl jaunts, is adding a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tour to its repertoire. Beginning Monday, Maisel fans can get an up close and personal look at some of the show’s signature shooting locations via a nearly three hour bus tour.