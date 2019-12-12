The Sinner Season 3, Rosario Dawson's Briarpatch Get Premiere Dates/Trailers

USA Network has set a premiere date — Thursday, Feb. 6 — and released shiny new trailers for its two winter entries, The Sinner Season 3 and the Rosario Dawson-led Briarpatch.

Airing Thursdays at 9/8c, The Sinner‘s latest saga follows Detective Harry Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. He in turn uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into “the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.” Matt Bomer (White Collar) plays Jamie, the upstanding local resident at the center of it all, while Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) plays Nick, a college friend who pays Jamie a most unwelcome visit. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Leading out of The Sinner on Thursdays at 10 pm, Briarpatch follows “the one and only” Allegra Dill (Daredevil‘s Dawson), a no-nonsense professional who returns to her quirky hometown to solve her sister’s murder. The closed-ended first season “celebrates the beloved genres represented by Ross Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.” Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.) and Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead) also star; watch a trailer below: