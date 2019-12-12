National Lampoon's Vacation TV Show The Griswolds in Development at HBO Max, From EP Johnny Galecki

Pack your bags and cue up “Holiday Road,” because The Griswolds are returning to a TV near you.

A television series based on the National Lampoon’s Vacation films is in the works at HBO Max, Variety reports. The potential single-camera comedy would follow members of the titular clan after they return home from their vacation, and focus on their lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago.

Christmas Vacation alum-turned-Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki (aka Russ Griswold No. 3) is on board as an executive producer, while Tim Hobert (Scrubs, The Middle) will write and serve as a fellow EP.

The Vacation franchise was born in 1983 and has thus far produced four sequels: European Vacation (1985), the aforementioned Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997) and Vacation (2015). The latter focused on an adult Russ (played by Ed Helms) who took his own family on a nightmarish road trip, and featured cameos by original film stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo. (There was also the best-forgotten TV-movie Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie’s Island Adventure, which aired in 2003.) Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

HBO Max is set to launch in May (exact date TBA) and cost $14.99 per month. The streamer has at least 16 other scripted series in various stages of development, including a Gossip Girl reboot, an Adventure Time revival and the Kaley Cuoco drama The Flight Attendant. In addition, HBO Max will feature a robust selection of library content, including all episodes of Big Bang, Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars and South Park, as well as all of HBO’s programming.