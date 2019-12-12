TVLine Items: SVU Cast Looks Back, Zombies 2 Premiere Date and More

RELATED STORIES SVU's Fin and Kat Make More Waves at the Marina -- 2020 FIRST LOOK

NBC and the Paley Center for Media are saluting the brave men and women of Law & Order: SVU with an hourlong special on Thursday, Jan. 2 (9/8c).

Appropriately titled The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU, the small-screen event will “go back to the beginning, take a look behind the scenes and hear from the stars, creators and crew members who have brought incredibly impactful stories to life week after week,” according to the official synopsis. “The special also includes many of the most memorable scenes and features interviews with some of the famous guests who have stopped by to take part in the show.”

“We thank the Paley Center and NBC for making this special acknowledging SVUs historic 21st season,” series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement. “We’re excited for viewers to see this retrospective, which chronicles over two decades of groundbreaking television.”

* Disney Channel’s Zombies 2, starring Milo Manheim (Dancing with the Stars) and Meg Donnelly (American Housewife), will premiere on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 pm. Watch a sneak peek clip below:

* CBS All Access’ true-crime series Interrogation will begin streaming on Thursday, Feb. 6. The series follows a case that spans more than 20 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of murdering his mother. Peter Sarsgaard (The Killing), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent) star.

* The first four episodes of Undercover Boss Season 9 — which premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 8 — will feature Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Anytime Fitness, Dippin’ Dots and Clean Harbors.

* Little America, an immigration-themed anthology comedy series, has been renewed by Apple TV+ for a second season, ahead of its series premiere. The first season will arrive in its entirety on Friday, Jan. 17.