Marvel's Runaways Final Season Video: In Whom Is the Fourth Alien Hiding? Plus, Nico vs. Karolina's 'Betrothed'!

An out-of-this-world mystery will play into the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the Hulu team-up series.

In the clip above, Xavin (played by Clarissa Thibeaux) warns the Runaways that while the Magistrate, his wife and their daughter are all accounted for — using Victor Stein, Stacey Yorke and Tina Minoru as human hosts — there is still the none-too-small matter of the exiled Gibborim’s son.

Do they Runaways have the means to “see” in whom the fourth alien is hiding? (And if so, can any of them be trusted with the tech?) Press play above for the answer to that, and to see Nico (Lyrica Okano) square off with the Xartan who considers Karolina her “betrothed.”

With all 10 episodes releasing this Friday, Dec. 13, Runaways Season 3 finds the teens going head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie Dean — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico in turn will draw them all into a dark realm whose ruler, the infamous Morgan le Fay (played by The Royals‘ Elizabeth Hurley), is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

Also on tap for the farewell season is a visit from Tandy and Ty (Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph) of Freeform sister series Cloak & Dagger, as seen in the trailer below: