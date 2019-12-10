Elizabeth Hurley Laments The Royals' Disappointing Ending, Offers No Hope for Season 5: 'The Sets Were Burned'

RELATED STORIES The Royals Finale: William Moseley Breaks Down Biggest Cliffhangers, Looks Ahead to Potential Fifth Season

It’s been more than a year since The Royals‘ reign at E! reached a premature end, but fans — and series star Elizabeth Hurley, apparently — are still mourning the loss of the Henstridge monarchy.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Hurley was asked by a caller if she was satisfied with the show’s conclusion. “No,” she replied. “We didn’t expect it to end. Everybody thought there would definitely be a fifth season, so the storylines weren’t really finished properly. I think a lot of the fans were upset that we didn’t tie up loose ends. We were upset, too, in a way.”

As fans (aka Loyals) will recall, the show’s fourth season finale — which ultimately served as its series finale, following its sudden cancellation — ended with Robert (Max Brown) becoming King of England, Jasper (Tom Austen) and Eleanor (Alexandra Park) getting pre-engaged, Violet unexpectedly reuniting with Cyrus (Jake Maskall), and Kathryn confirming that she’s pregnant… hopefully with Liam’s (William Moseley) baby. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled shortly thereafter, which means we may never know how any of those stories would have panned out.

In fact, that same WWHL caller also asked Hurley if there’s any hope for a fifth season, to which she replied, “Unlikely. I think the sets were burned. They’re gone.”

Then again, The Royals was plagued with problems long before it was ultimately terminated. Following allegations of sexual harassment, creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired from the show in 2017, shortly after production wrapped on Season 4.

If you’re looking for your Royals fix, however, you’re in luck, as several of the show’s stars are now involved in new projects. Hurley is joining the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu) as the villainous Morgan le Fay, while Austen was recently cast in Marvel’s long-gestating Helstrom series (Hulu).

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Hurley’s answer in full, then drop a comment with your own memories of The Royals below.