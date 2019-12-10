Supergirl Recast Twist: Thomas Lennon to Recur as the New [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Part 2: EPs on Arrowverse Crossover's Smallville Twist and Tom Welling's Reaction

Mxyzptlk is headed back to Supergirl — but there’s a twist: Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple, Reno 911!) will now play the reality-bending trickster nicknamed Mxy, who was previously portrayed by Peter Gadiot (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), our sister site Deadline reports.

Gadiot’s Mxy came to National City from the Fifth Dimension in a two-episode Season 2 storyline, during which he unsuccessfully attempted to romance Kara Danvers. The character’s ability to shapeshift will play into his new appearance in the back half of Season 5.

Lennon’s recurring role marks the first piece of post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” news for Supergirl. The crossover event “really resets a lot of what’s happening” during the second half of the season, showrunner Robert Rovner said at a recent press screening. “That was another thing that was challenging about this crossover that’s different from the others is that it really is a huge event and impacts everything going on on the show. It’s fun to see what happens afterwards.”

This past Sunday’s Supergirl, which marked the kickoff of the “Crisis” event, drew 1.67 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down a tick from last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover launch (1.83 mil/0.7) yet still boosting the CW time slot to its best demo number since then, along with its second largest audience (trailing only Batwoman‘s season opener).

Are you excited for Mxy’s return? Hit the comments with your thoughts!