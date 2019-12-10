Stargirl Trailer: Joel McHale's Starman Passes the Torch in DC Universe Series

RELATED STORIES 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Part 3 Recap: Did The Flash Vanish? And Was a Deal With the Devil Able to Save Oliver?

Starman is out, and Stargirl is in, in the first trailer for the upcoming DC Universe/The CW superhero series.

Stargirl is set to launch in the spring of 2020, with new episodes releasing weekly on DC Universe a la Titans and Doom Patrol. The CW will broadcast the same weekly episodes the day after their streaming debut.

TV’s latest live-action superhero series (of so many!) follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in what is described as “an unpredictable series.”

Among other cast, Amy Smart (Felicity) plays Barbara Whitmore, who — now that teenage Courtney is older — is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband (Legally Blonde‘s Luke Wilson), and her new stepson (Trae Romano).

Additionally, English actor Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow) and newcomer Hunter Sansone will each play “undisclosed” DC characters.

The Stargirl character was created by Geoff Johns in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion. Johns will serve as showrunner on the series and exec-produce alongside co-showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.