Performer of the Year: The 20 Finalists

Another excellent year of television has yielded some truly extraordinary performances. But which small-screen thespian delivered the best work of 2019?

Throughout the last 12 months, our Performer of the Week column has honored TV’s most captivating actors and actresses from broadcast, cable and streaming series. But it’s now time to crown our Performer of the Year, a decision that only gets tougher in these #PeakTV times.

As is now tradition at TVLine, our roundup of the year’s most compelling performers will double as a “ballot” of sorts. In the attached gallery, we’ve whittled down this superb year of acting into 20 nominees, all of whom dazzled us in dramas and comedies alike. (NOTE: The contenders comprised of multiple costars, such as Unbelievable‘s trio of leading ladies, compete as and will be considered one finalist.)

On Friday, Dec. 20, we will crown one of the nominees (and only one) our 2019 Performer of the Year, succeeding the 2018 victors, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

And while our esteemed panel of judges won’t necessarily be swayed by the Comments section, we’re itching to see if our 20 finalists line up with your favorite performances of the year.

Without further ado, scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see who’s in the running for the top prize, then drop a comment with your thoughts on who might be named Performer of the Year 2019.