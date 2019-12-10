Hillary Clinton Documentary Gets Premiere Date at Hulu — Watch a Teaser

RELATED STORIES Abigail Spencer Tees Up Hulu's Timeless Reprisal Thriller: 'If Tarantino and David Lynch Had a Baby...'

Abigail Spencer Tees Up Hulu's Timeless Reprisal Thriller: 'If Tarantino and David Lynch Had a Baby...' Hulu's Dollface: Grade the Premiere!

Hillary Clinton is coming back in 2020… to Hulu, that is.

The streamer will unveil a four-part documentary series on the former First Lady/Secretary of State/presidential candidate titled Hillary, which will premiere Friday, March 6, after debuting at the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nanette Burstein (The Kid Stays in the Picture, 30 for 30‘s “The Price of Gold”), Hillary will trace Clinton’s entire life and decades as a public figure, with exclusive interviews with Hillary and Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea, along with friends, colleagues and journalists.

“Secretary Clinton gave me extraordinary access to her life story, which is utterly compelling,” Burstein said in a statement. “Beyond that, given the particulars of her narrative, we were able to highlight the history of the women’s movement over the last fifty years, and especially what happens to women who aspire to take on roles traditionally inhabited by men.”

Hulu also released a teaser for the documentary — which you can watch above — with Hillary admitting, “I provoke strong opinions… what you see is what you get.” (Bill also reveals that he once told Hillary, “I really want to marry you, but you shouldn’t marry me.”) Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?