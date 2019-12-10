Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay Limited Series Eyed at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Homeland Final Season Trailer: Can Carrie Broker Peace in Afghanistan? (And Fight Off Her Own Demons?)



The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay will be told by Showtime, in a limited-series adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

As part of a multi-year deal, CBS Television Studios has secured exclusive rights to produce television content created and developed by renowned novelists and production executives Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, across all platforms.

The agreement includes a commitment for a limited series adaptation of Chabon’s The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, which he will write and executive-produce with Waldman, his wife. First published in 2000, the story is described as “an epic tale of love, war and the birth of America’s comic book superhero obsession in big-band-era New York.” Considered one of the most important works of fiction of the 21st century, Kavalier & Clay has been credited for the legitimization of comic books as a serious literary genre; it was also the inspiration for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York’s “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” exhibition.

Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman are also attached to the limited series as executive producers.

“Ayelet and Michael are two of America’s pre-eminent writers,” CBS Television Studios president David Stapf said in a statement. “From award-winning novels and non-fiction to their television and film collaborations, they have a remarkable body of work. We’re thrilled to have them on our incredibly talented roster.”

“The team at CBS Studios is the best we’ve ever worked with,” said Waldman and Chabon. “We’re looking forward with so much excitement to this next phase of our collaboration.”