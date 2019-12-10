Who's the Queen of Hallmark Holiday Movies? TVLine Crunches the Numbers

There are three constants you can count on when the holiday season rolls around: lots of food, lots of gifts and lots of Hallmark Christmas movies.

This year, the Hallmark Channel kicked off its 10th Annual Countdown to Christmas on the very early date of Oct. 25, with 40 new festive movies airing across on the network and its sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The 2019 lineup features some Hallmark newcomers like Nashville alumna Chaley Rose and Carly Pope (Arrow, Popular); Pope also stars opposite Kristoffer Polaha in Double Holiday (premiering Dec. 21), one of the network’s two new Hanukkah-themed flicks. But of course, the holiday slate is also headlined by plenty of familiar faces who have become Hallmark mainstays, which got us thinking: Which actress has starred in the most Hallmark Christmas movies?

With an assist from the network, TVLine narrowed down the network’s Top 5 holiday leading ladies — and the results are kind of surprising. For starters, there are — Spoiler alert! — two superstars who have brought the most Christmas spirit to Hallmark.

Scroll through the gallery to the right (or click here for direct access) to see who came out on top — and who just missed winning the title of Hallmark’s Christmas Queen! Then hit the comments to share your favorite Hallmark holiday actresses and movies!