TVLine Items: Reedus' Ride Renewed, Curb Your Enthusiasm Teaser and More

AMC is going on another road trip, renewing the motorcycle travelogue series Ride With Norman Reedus for Season 5, well ahead of the show’s Season 4 premiere on Sunday, March 8 at midnight ET.

In the program, The Walking Dead star Reedus “hits the open road with a riding companion to explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature and local activities in the U.S. and around the world,” per the official synopsis.

The fourth season will feature guest riders Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) and Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), among others.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO has released a new teaser for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10, premiering in January (exact date TBA):

* ABC will air Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10/9c, featuring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Keri Russell, and director J.J. Abrams.

* Netflix’s Spanish-language drama Money Heist will return for Part 4 on Friday, April 3.

* TBS has released a trailer for Season 2 of its anthology series Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 28:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?