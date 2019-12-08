René Auberjonois, From Benson and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Dead at 79

René Auberjonois, best known for his roles on Benson and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died on Sunday of metastatic lung cancer, his son confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 79.

Auberjonois got his big break in 1970 when he was cast as Father John Mulcahy in the 1970 film MASH. He worked steadily over the next decade before he landed the series-regular role of Clayton Runnymede Endicott III on ABC’s Benson, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 1984. Then, from 1993 to 1999, Auberjonois portrayed Odo, head of space-station security on the syndicated DS9.

In 2001, Auberjonois earned his second Emmy nomination, this time for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, for his turn as Judge Mantz on ABC’s The Practice. Three years later, he would join the cast of Practice spinoff Boston Legal, albeit as a different character; he played managing partner Paul Lewiston for the show’s first three seasons, then shifted to recurring status beginning with Season 4. TV Stars Who Died in 2019

His most recent primetime gig came in 2016, when he appeared in four episodes of CBS’ Madam Secretary as Walter Nowack. Additional TV credits included episodes of Criminal Minds, The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Librarians, Masters of Sex, NCIS and Warehouse 13.

Fellow Star Trek vets William Shatner and George Takei shared their remembrances on Twitter:

I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019