Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Fleabag, Watchmen, When They See Us, Unbelievable Among TV Nominees

Nominees for the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards were announced Sunday, setting the stage for a clash of the small-screen titans next month.

Netflix is leading the pack with 31 total nominations, and its own When They See Us emerged as the most-nominated show, with five of its performers scoring individual nods in addition to its nomination for Best Limited Series. 10 Best Drama Series of 2019

Pop’s Schitt’s Creek and NBC’s This Is Us fared well with five nominations each. Barry, Chernobyl, The Crown, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, The Good Fight, Unbelievable and Watchmen all netted four nominations a piece.

The winners — including those in the film categories, which you can read here — will be announced during a live ceremony airing Sunday, January 12 at 7/6c on The CW.

Scroll down for the complete list of small-screen nominees, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Which shows and stars will you be rooting for next month?

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best Limited Series

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Best Movie Made for TV

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon Prime)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon Prime)

Best Comedy Special

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)