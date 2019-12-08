Avenue 5: Hugh Laurie Space Comedy Gets January Premiere Date at HBO

RELATED STORIES Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux to Star in HBO Watergate Miniseries

Hugh Laurie space-suits up in the first full-length trailer for the new HBO comedy Avenue 5, from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

Set to blast off on Sunday, Jan. 19, Avenue 5 is described as a “space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future, when the solar system is everyone’s oyster,” according the official logline. “When the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard — though they may or may not be equipped for the task.”

Josh Gad (The Comedians) co-stars as Herman Judd, the man behind Avenue 5 and its parent brand of hotels and fitness clubs, while Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) plays Matt Spencer, Avenue 5’s Head of Customer Relations. Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken), Kyle Bornheimer (Playing House), Ethan Phillips (Star Trek: Voyager) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Luther) round out the ensemble.

In addition to Avenue 5, HBO’s January slate includes the new drama series The Outsider (premiering Sunday, Jan. 12 at 9/8c), starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo; The New Pope (Monday, Jan. 13 at 9/8c), a follow-up to The Young Pope starring Jude Law and John Malkovich; and Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (exact date TBA).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be setting your DVR for Avenue 5.