9-1-1: Lone Star Is a Fiery Family Affair for Rob Lowe — 2020 FIRST LOOK

9-1-1 ‘s upcoming Texas-set spinoff is sending Rob Lowe into the flames, and he’s bringing the next generation along for the ride.

The man formerly known as Mitch Grinder returns to Fox in 9-1-1: Lone Star as Owen Strand, a Manhattan firefighter who relocates to Austin to help rebuild a fractured firehouse. (As the only survivor of his own station on Sept. 11, Owen is familiar with the rebuilding process.) Owen projects an image of “big-city style and swagger,” but according to the spinoff’s official description, “he struggles with a secret he hides from the world — one that could very well end his life.”

In addition to Strands’ eclectic collection of fellow first responders — the cast includes Liv Tyler (The Leftovers), Jim Parrack (True Blood), Sierra McClain (Empire), Natacha Karam (The Brave), Brian Michael Smith (The L Word: Generation Q), Rafael Silva (Madam Secretary) and Julian Works (The Affair) — Lowe’s character will also save lives alongside his son T.K., played by Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer). TVLine has an exclusive first look at the father-son duo in action above.

9-1-1: Lone Star premieres after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19 (10/9c), then continues with a new episode in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 20 (8/7c). Will you be watching? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the series below.