The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Dec. 8

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Topic” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 28 fall finales (including The Conners, Stumptown and Supernatural) five series finales (including Madam Secretary) six premieres (including the L Word sequel series) and so much more.

Sunday, December 8

7 pm Miss Universe (Fox)

8 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos 30th anniversary special (ABC)

8 pm Supergirl/”Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1 of 5 (The CW)

8:30 pm God Friended Me fall finale (CBS)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles fall finale (CBS)

10 pm The L Word: Generation Q series premiere (Showtime)

10 pm The Rookie fall finale (ABC)

10:06 pm Silicon Valley series finale (HBO)

10:30 pm Madam Secretary series finale (CBS)

10:55 pm Mrs. Fletcher limited series finale (HBO)

11 pm Work in Progress series premiere (Showtime)

Monday, December 9

3 am A Family Reunion Christmas special (Netflix)

8 pm Batwoman/“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 2 of 5 (The CW)

8 pm Beat Shazam holiday special (Fox)

9 pm Black Lightning fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Wrap Battle Season 1 finale (Freeform)

Tuesday, December 10

3 am Michelle Wolf: Joke Show stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Night 1 of 3 (NBC)

8 pm The Flash/”Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3 of 5 (The CW)

8 pm The Conners fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Bless This Mess fall finale (ABC)

9 pm The Moodys limited series finale (Fox)

9 pm mixed-ish fall finale (ABC)

9:30 pm black-ish fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Emergence fall finale (ABC)

Wednesday, December 11

3 am Castle Rock Season 2 finale (Hulu)

8 pm Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Night 2 of 3 (NBC)

8 pm Riverdale fall finale (The CW)

8 pm The Goldbergs fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Schooled fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Almost Family fall finale (Fox)

9 pm Nancy Drew fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Modern Family fall finale (ABC)

9:30 pm Single Parents fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Making It fall finale (NBC)

10 pm Stumptown fall finale (ABC)

Thursday, December 12

8 pm Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Night 3 of 3 (NBC)

8 pm Supernatural fall finale (The CW)

8 pm Young Sheldon fall finale (CBS)

8:30 pm The Unicorn fall finale (CBS)

9 pm The Great American Baking Show Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Legacies fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Mom fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Superstore Christmas episode (NBC)

9:30 pm Carol’s Second Act fall finale (CBS)

9:30 pm Perfect Harmony Christmas episode (NBC)

10 pm Evil fall finale (CBS)

Friday, December 13

3 am The Expanse Season 4 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Marvel’s Runaways final season premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Imagineering Story Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am The Grand Tour: Seamen special (Amazon Prime)

3 am 6 Underground original movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)

8 pm The Blacklist fall finale (NBC)

8 pm American Housewife fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Mel Brooks Unwrapped special (HBO)

10 pm In the Long Run Season 2 finale (Starz)

