2019 in Review: The 18 Sexiest Scenes

We’ve got a little something that’ll warm you up quicker than a shot of rum in your eggnog: TVLine’s annual rundown of the hubba-hubba-iest scenes from the year in TV.

Just like Santa, for the past 12 months, we’ve been making a list and checking it twice. Only difference? Both naughty and nice are represented in our tally… and if we’re being honest, the balance tips more than a little bit toward the sultry side.

But can you blame us? The year in TV hasn’t lacked in hot content, from a clothing-free romp between two co-workers on Power to a music lesson that’s much more than a music lesson on Marvel’s Jessica Jones to a Fleabag kiss that really shouldn’t have happened (but we’re so glad it did). Sexiest Scenes of 2019

All of these — and a lot more! — are captured in the gallery at right. But a quick word of warning: If you are in the company of children, your employer, your fellow commuters or anyone you’d deem “prudish,” it’s probably best you wait to scroll through the intimate images.

Click through the gallery above — or for direct access, click here — in order to see all of the bow-chicka-wow-wow that 2019 had to offer. Then hit the comments with your pick for sexiest scene of the year!