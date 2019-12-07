RELATED STORIES Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast Reacts to Part 2's Biggest Twists

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast Reacts to Part 2's Biggest Twists Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Promotes Pair for Parts 3 and 4

Netflix is setting a course for hell in 2020. The streaming service has penciled in a Jan. 24, 2020 premiere date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s long-awaited third part, TVLine has learned.

Per the series’ official release, the next batch of episodes “finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.”

A mysterious carnival? A tribe of pagans? The Prince of Hell? Sounds like little has changed in Greendale since we left it back in April.

Returning for CAOS‘ third part are Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the official announcement of Part 3, then drop a comment with your hopes below.