Fuller House Star Shares the Story Behind Kirk Cameron's Role in Season 5

The first half of Fuller House‘s final season is loaded with fun guest stars, from ’90s icon Lisa Loeb to Dancing duo Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy. But no cameo will excite fans — especially fans named Kimmy Gibbler — as much as Candace Cameron Bure‘s real-life brother Kirk Cameron, who plays himself in Episode 8.

“It was an interesting week,” Bure, who also directed that episode, tells TVLine. “A lot of names were going around [for Kimmy’s celebrity crush], and when I threw my brother’s name into the hat, everybody thought it was a great idea. But it kind of came down to the wire. I called him, and he was like, ‘I’d totally be game, but I’m working.’ Even with a few scheduling adjustments, it almost didn’t happen. But we finally figured it out, and I could not have been happier that he did the show. It felt so full-circle with him doing an episode of the new series, having already done an episode of the original. It was a dream for me to direct my brother.”

And for the record, yes, Bure is fully aware that her brother played a different character on Full House; he guest-starred in a Season 1 episode as D.J.’s cool older cousin, Steve.

“Honestly, we didn’t even care,” Bure admits. “I know he played Cousin Steve, but we’ve broken the fourth wall on our show so many times, and I think the fans will appreciate it more than they’ll [complain] about it.”

Did you enjoy Cameron’s surprise appearance? And what are your thoughts on (the first half of) Fuller House‘s final season thus far? Drop ’em all in a comment below.