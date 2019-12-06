Ratings: Supernatural and Sheldon Rebound, Thursday Football Takes Hit

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Disney+'s Puppet Talk Show, gen:LOCK Renewed and More

The CW’s Supernatural this Thursday drew 1.07 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, ticking up in the demo from last episode’s series low — yet dipping to its smallest audience ever. Leading out of that, Legacies (857K/0.3) was steady.

Elsewhere on Thursday….

FOX | Thursday Night Football (14.1 mil/3.9) is down a good 20 percent from its previous game’s fast nationals.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.4 mil/1.1) and The Unicorn (5.8 mil/0.8) each ticked up from series lows, while Mom (6 mil/0.8), Carol’s Second Act (4.7 mil/0.8) and Evil (3.4 mil/0.5) were steady.

NBC | Leading out of an SNL Christmas special and flying without The Voice for the first time this season/week, Making It (1.7 mil/0.4) slipped to new lows on Night 4.

ABC | Leading out of A Charlie Brown Christmas (5 mil/1.0), Lea Michele’s Same Time, Next Christmas TV-movie did 3.7 mil and a 0.6.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.