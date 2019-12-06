Jersey Shore Shocker: Snooki 'Retiring' From MTV Franchise — 'I Don't Like the Person I'm Being Portrayed As'

RELATED STORIES Project Runway Returns for Season 18: Were the Right Designers Booted First? Plus, Let's Discuss the 'Siriano Save'

Project Runway Returns for Season 18: Were the Right Designers Booted First? Plus, Let's Discuss the 'Siriano Save' DWTS Still Has a Popularity Problem (and the Judges' Save Didn't Fix It)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is no longer down with the GTL. The Jersey Shore cast member has announced that she is “retiring” from the MTV reality-show franchise ahead of a hypothetical fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said on the Dec. 6 episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast. “I am not coming back to [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] for a Season 4 if there is one.

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person,” she continued. “And lately on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].” She later said that she was not happy with the “direction” of the show, or the viewers who have turned against certain, unnamed costars. “That’s just not how the show works, and that’s how it’s becoming,” she said. “I don’t want that… and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as, and this is getting [to be] a little too much.”

Snooki also alleged that both she and her children have received death threats. “I’m getting death threats with the kids and my store,” she said. “People want to picket it, and they want to boycott it and [are] leaving reviews that I have bugs in my store… It’s just a lot, and it’s not something that I signed up for with this show… I need to exit myself from the situation. I don’t like the narrative of anything. So I’m removing myself.”

Despite all of that, Snooki claimed that there are “no hard feelings when it comes to the production” or the network. “I love MTV, that’s my family,” she said. “They’re going to be my family forever. Hopefully I can work with them more.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus, with the second half of Season 3 set to debut sometime in 2020. A decision has not yet been made regarding future seasons.

TVLine has reached out to MTV for comment.