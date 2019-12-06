Ron Leibman, Who Played Rachel's Dad on Friends, Dead at 82

Emmy and Tony-winning actor Ron Leibman, who played Rachel’s father Dr. Leonard Green on Friends, has died at the age of 82. News of his passing was first reported by our sister site Deadline.

Leibman won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing the title role in the CBS crime drama Kaz, which he co-created as well. He also originated the role of lawyer Roy Cohn in Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, winning a Tony in 1993.

But he may be best known to TV audiences as Rachel’s dad Dr. Green on Friends, a role he played in a total of four episodes. Dr. Green was a wealthy, surly man who divorced Rachel’s mother (played by Marlo Thomas) in Season 2 and delighted in antagonizing his daughter’s boyfriend Ross. His last appearance on the series was in 2004’s “The One Where Joey Speaks French,” during the tenth and final season.

Leibman went on to play physician Dr. Plepler on HBO’s The Sopranos in a pair of Season 6 episodes. He also lent his voice to the character of Ron Cadillac on FX’s Archer, playing the husband of his real-life wife Jessica Walter. His other TV credits include Law & Order: SVU and Murder, She Wrote.