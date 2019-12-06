Marvelous Mrs. Maisel EPs, Cast on That 'Very Emotional' Season 3 Twist: 'It Felt Like the Show Was Cancelled'

RELATED STORIES The Boys Season 2: See What the Supes Are Up to in First Footage

The following story contains spoilers from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3, Episode 3 — proceed at your own peril

R.I.P., the Weissman’s resplendent Upper West Side pad.

In the third episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season, financial duress forces Rose and Abe to bid farewell to their beloved “classic seven” apartment. It was a devastating loss, not just for Midge’s parents but for the show’s cast and producers.

“It was very emotional,” executive producer Daniel Palladino tells TVLine of shooting the final scene on the set, which occupied a large portion of a soundstage at Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios. “It felt like the show was cancelled.”

As series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino recalls, “The night that we shot the last scene everybody was there. The apartment was empty and everyone was getting really emotional and I’m like, ‘It’s a set. There’s no hot water!’ But it was a nice apartment.”

The emotional gut punch also took Maisel‘s titular star Rachel Brosnahan by surprise. “It feels like the end of an era,” she shares. “The whole family’s gone through so much in that apartment… I have a really sad picture of Tony [Shalhoub] playing the piano in the empty apartment set. And we were just like, ‘Why are we all so emotional? It’s a shell of an apartment on a stage!'”

Even though the set is coming down after only two-plus seasons and 21 episodes, Team Palladino is quick to point out that they got their money’s worth. As they note, in Season 1 the set also functioned as Midge’s apartment, which was located in the same building and therefore “had the same footprint,” Sherman-Palladino explains. “We got a lot of use out of that set.”

That said, Sherman-Palladino concedes that “something died that night,” before noting that the cast and crew also “had a moment” when “we broke down Midge’s apartment set and turned it into the Weissmans. We can’t cry every time we break down an apartment, for chrissakes.” —With reporting by Kim Roots