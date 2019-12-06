The Legends of Tomorrow Meet the World in Season 5 — 2020 FIRST LOOK

In the wake of their “coming out” performance at HeyWorld, the Legends of Tomorrow will truly go public in the CW series’ Season 5 premiere — as seen in this exclusive first photo.

TVLine’s #2020FirstLook series continues with the above photo from Legends‘ Season 5 premiere, which will air Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9/8c (leading out of Arrow‘s penultimate episode aka the Green Arrow and Canaries backdoor pilot). Titled “Meet the Legends,” the episode finds the Waverider team (and Ava!) appearing on a panel as part of a documentary about their assorted world-saving adventures.

“The Legends face their most fearsome foe yet — fame,” showrunners Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree tease in a statement.

As previously shared during their TVLine Comic-Con video Q&A, the Season 5 opener is a “very funny” “mockumentary-style” outing in which the Legends deal with their “out” status. (“It goes to their heads a little bit,” Klemmer said with a chuckle.) 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Arrowverse Crossover Photos

In that same Q&A (embedded below), we also learned that Sara will develop a power “that is going to cause a lot of problems for her in her life”; cast member Tala Ashe is spending “a lot more time in the makeup chair” because when next we see Zari, she has a “different look and different attitude” having led “a very different life” as the result of the Season 4 finale (her brother Behrad, in turn, has seemingly been with the team since Season 3); and Caity Lotz will make her directorial debut with the fifth episode of what she has called her “favorite season” to date.

