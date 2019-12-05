YOU Season 2 Teaser Reveals Joe's New Identity, Mocks L.A. Culture

A new teaser trailer for YOU Season 2 viciously mocks Los Angeles culture, where “everyone is pretending to be somebody they’re not” — including Joe Goldberg.

Netflix on Thursday dropped the above video to tee up the return of the Penn Badgley thriller, which reveals a new identity for the aforementioned Joe, who has recently relocated to the Left Coast.

“Love has taken me to some pretty dark places,” Joe says. “But Los Angeles has to be as dark as it gets.”

He enters a coffee shop and sneers at a social media influencer, a live-off-the-Earth-type hipster and an aspiring screenplay writer. His inner monologue is then cut short by a barista who asks for his name. “I’m Will,” he answers.

YOU‘s first season followed bookstore employee Joe as he instantly fell for, then obsessively stalked, a customer-turned-love interest named Beck. But in the finale (spoiler alert!), Beck died at Joe’s hand, and his ex-girlfriend Candace showed up in a cliffhanger ending. YOU Season 2 Photos

The upcoming sophomore run will add Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti as aspiring chef Love Quinn, the new object of Joe’s affection obsession. Additional series newbies include Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham), Chris D’Elia (Undateable), James Scully (Heathers) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin).

In addition to YOU Season 2 (which releases on Thursday, Dec. 26), Netflix’s December slate includes V Wars (now streaming), Fuller House Season 5 (on Friday, Dec. 6), Soundtrack (on Wednesday, Dec. 18), The Witcher (on Friday, Dec. 20) and Lost in Space Season 2 (on Tuesday, Dec. 24).

