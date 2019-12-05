TVLine Items: Parker Young Books CBS Pilot, Lost in Space Trailer and More

Enlisted alum Parker Young is re-enlisting: The actor will star as a military vet in the CBS comedy pilot The United States of Al, which counts Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) among its executive producers, our sister site Deadline reports.

The multi-cam project — penned by Big Bang EPs David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari — explores the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir, aka Al (Rules of Engagement‘s Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter from Riley’s unit in Afghanistan who has come to America to start a new life.

Young’s other TV credits include Imposters and Suburgatory, as well as a recurring role on Arrow.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max has given a series order to the dramedy Generation, executive-produced by Lena Dunham (Girls), among others. The series is described as “a dark yet playful half-hour following a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

* AMC’s anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring How I Met Your Mother‘s Jason Segel, will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 at 10/9c.

* CBS’ All Rise has tapped Dee Harris-Lawrence (David Makes Man) to serve as co-showrunner alongside creator Greg Spottiswood, replacing former co-showrunner Sunil Nayar, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Lost in Space Season 2, premiering Tuesday, Dec. 24:

