Lucifer Fans Will Be Raving About the Final Ladies' Night — 2020 FIRST LOOK

What would Lucifer‘s farewell season be without one last “ladies’ night out” for Chloe, Maze et al?

TVLine’s #2020FirstLook series continues with an exclusive photo from the Netflix series’ fifth and final season, during which Chloe, Linda, Ella and Maze (played by Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and Lesley-Ann Brandt) will leave the fellas behind to hit a club.

Lucifer‘s first Ladies’ Night Out escapade, during Season 2, saw the same foursome gather at a tiki bar, where Chloe mulled her divorce from Dan as well as delivered her best (meaning, it was OK) impression of her partner-in-crimesolving. At the end of the following season, we had engaged-to-Pierce Chloe’s bachelorette party, which started off as a dainty and G-rated affair (as carefully orchestrated by an agenda-driven Maze), but thanks to Charlotte relocated to a party bus swimming with scantily clad water polo team members.

And this final time around…? “We’re all raving about Ladies Night No. 3,” showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson tell TVLine about Season 5’s sixth episode.

Lucifer star Tom Ellis recently revealed that Season 5 will be split into two halves — that after Netflix releases the first eight episodes (premiere date TBA), “there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.”

The episode titles for the first half of the swan song are, in order, “Really Bad Devil Guy,” “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!,” “¡Diablo!,” “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken,” “Detective Amenadiel” and “BluBallz,” “Our Mojo” and “Spoiler Alert” (aka the midseason finale).

Season 4 of the supernatural-tinged procedural ended with — SPOILER ALERT — Lucifer making a major sacrifice by leaving Earth’s surface to return to Hell and serve as its king, lest the demons there continue to be restless and attempt escape. Of course, that difficult decision came on the heels of Lucifer revealing “the full Devil” to Chloe, who not only accepted it but uttered, “I love you” for the first time. Luci in turn acknowledged that the prophecy Father Kinley adhered to was wrong — because his “first love” was never Eve, but the detective.

