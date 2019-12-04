Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux to Star in HBO Watergate Miniseries

RELATED STORIES Hugh Laurie Shoots for the Stars in Avenue 5: See First Footage of Space Comedy From Veep's Armando Iannucci

Impeachment hearings are so hot right now: Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are set to star in an HBO limited series about the Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency, our sister site Variety is reporting.

The five-episode series, titled The White House Plumbers, tells the tale of how Nixon’s own staffers accidentally brought down his administration. Harrelson will play former CIA officer E. Howard Hunt, while Theroux will play former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy. Both worked for Nixon and planned the Watergate break-in, eventually serving prison time for their part in the scandal. Veep writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck created the series and will serve as executive producers.

“We’re excited to bring together such a talented team to take on this fascinating look at the internal machinations that brought down the Nixon White House,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “We’re especially happy to welcome both Woody and Justin back to HBO and are looking forward to getting started.”

In addition to his long film career, Harrelson starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the first season of HBO’s crime anthology True Detective, and played Archie Bunker earlier this year in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience. Theroux recently starred in HBO’s The Leftovers, which ended a three-season run in 2017, along with Netflix’s Maniac.

