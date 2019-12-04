Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Judiciary Committee Hearing

RELATED STORIES Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Day 5 of Public Testimony

Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump resume on Wednesday, as the House Judiciary Committee convenes to debate and determine articles of impeachment.

Beginning at 10/9c, lawmakers will hear from four legal scholars — Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Pamela S. Karlan of Stanford Law School, Michael J. Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina Law School and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University Law School — who will speak on the constitutional basis for impeachment and whether the president’s actions meet those criteria. According to the New York Times, the committee will then decide “whether to draft and approve articles of impeachment that could lead to a Senate trial and Mr. Trump’s removal from office.”

The proceedings will be at least partially broadcast on the “Big 3” networks, as well as C-SPAN and all major news networks. Coverage will be anchored by the following journalists: George Stephanopoulos and David Muir (on ABC); Norah O’Donnell (on CBS); Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Geoff Bennett, Hallie Jackson, Kristen Welker and Richard Engel (on NBC).

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face an impeachment inquiry. The vote by the House of Representatives came after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. During the 30-minute conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate potential political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father served as vice president of the United States.

Press PLAY on the live stream above (courtesy of PBS), then drop a comment with your reactions to Wednesday’s proceedings.