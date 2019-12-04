Riverdale: Lucy Hale to Get a Visit From Veronica in Katy Keene Crossover

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Real Talk: It's Time for Toni to Run Far, Far Away From Cheryl

Yes, the worlds of Riverdale and Katy Keene will be colliding — before the spinoff even premieres.

Katy Keene star Lucy Hale will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Riverdale, slated to air Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c on The CW, a day ahead of the Katy Keene series premiere, E! News is reporting. In the crossover episode, Veronica will head to New York City for a college interview and check in with her old pal Katy… and also go on a shopping spree, natch.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi said in a statement. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy — Cami and Lucy — having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Katy Keene, starring Hale as the titular fashion designer, is a spinoff set five years after the events of Riverdale, with Ashleigh Murray reprising her role as aspiring singer Josie McCoy. And we already know Katy and Veronica are pals: Earlier this season on Riverdale, Veronica reached out to her fashionista friend to make Halloween superhero costumes for Archie and Munro.

Riverdale fans, are you keen to enter the glamorous world of Katy Keene? Drop your thoughts on the crossover news in a comment below.