TVLine Items: Hilarie Burton Joins NBC Drama, Shrill Season 2 Trailer and More

One Tree Hill vet Hilarie Burton has landed a recurring role on NBC’s midseason drama Council of Dads, TVLine has learned.

In the series, loving father of five Scott Perry calls upon his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads after an unexpected health scare. Burton will play Margot, a funny, intelligent foodie and restaurant group executive manager who becomes a love interest for Clive Standen’s character Anthony, who is Scott’s oldest pal.

Council of Dads is slated to air Tuesdays at 9/8c, beginning March 2020.

* The American Film Institute has unveiled its Top 10 TV series of 2019, and the list includes Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us. Fleabag, meanwhile, will be the recipient of AFI’s “Special Award.”

* The HBO comedy series High Maintenance will return for Season 4 on Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 pm. Watch a teaser trailer here.

* Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) will play himself in the Dec. 18 episode of Spectrum Originals’ Mad About You revival, while Jean Smart (Watchmen) will guest-star in the same installment as an eccentric lifestyle guru and podcaster who runs a weekend seminar that Paul and Jamie accidentally attend.

* TBS has renewed the comedy game show The Misery Index, hosted by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, for a second season. Misery asks contestants to rate hilarious real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists.

* HBO Max has ordered four stand-up comedy specials from Tracy Morgan (SNL, The Last O.G.), John Early (Search Party), and rising stars Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah.

* Hulu has released a teaser trailer for Shrill Season 2, premiering Friday, Jan. 24:

