Schooled Showrunner Out as ABC Orders Additional Season 2 Episodes

Schooled will remain in session at ABC, albeit with a slightly different administration at the helm. The network on Tuesday announced a full-season order for the Goldbergs spinoff, bringing its sophomore episode count to a complete 22.
Tim Doyle, who assumed showrunning duties from series co-creator Marc Firek back in August, is being replaced by co-executive producers Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hertz and McCarthy will reportedly work closely with series co-creator Adam F. Goldberg.
“We’re incredibly proud of Schooled and are thrilled to order a full season of this sharp, fresh and funny comedy that has proven to be a consistently strong pairing with its Goldbergs lead-in,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. “We’re so grateful to the show’s top-notch cast and crew, and we’re looking forward to bringing more hilarious stories about the teachers and students at William Penn Academy to our viewers.”
Set in 1990-something Pennsylvania, Schooled stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen and Brett Dier as faculty members at William Penn Academy.
New episodes of Schooled air Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c. The comedy’s next new episode, airing Dec. 4, finds Coach Mellor (Callen) turning into an “overbearing sports-type father” after encouraging Toby to get “competitive” in the school’s Pokémon club. “Meanwhile, Lainey supplements her salary as a teacher by working at the local video store and learns an important lesson,” according to the official synopsis.
