TVLine Items: Chenoweth's Disney+ Series, Star Wars Competition and More

Everything’s coming up daisies at Disney+: Kristin Chenoweth is reteaming with Pushing Daisies producer Dan Jinks for the comedy The Biggest Star in Appleton, which is in development at the streamer, our sister site Deadline reports.

The single-camera project, created/penned by screenwriter Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Sister Act), centers around Carol Dannhauser (Chenoweth), a Wisconsin mom, wife and waitress who finds her deepest satisfaction in small-town stardom at the local community theater. But her status is threatened when a struggling New York chorus girl moves back home with dreams of her own.

Chenoweth — whose TV credits include Trial & Error, Glee, GCB and, of course, Pushing Daisies — will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jinks and Rudnick.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The competition show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which the official logline says “tests young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight,” will stream on Disney+ in 2020. Ahmed Best (aka Jar Jar Binks) will serve as host and mentor.

* The one-hour series finale special A Very Born This Way Christmas will air Dec. 18 at 9/8c on A&E. Watch a preview here.

* Adhir Kalyan (Rules of Engagement) will star in CBS’ comedy pilot The United States Of Al, which counts The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre among its executive producers, Deadline reports. The project explores the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter from Riley’s unit in Afghanistan who has come to America to start a new life.

* The Late Late Show With James Corden will welcome the following guest hosts Monday, Dec. 9, through Wednesday, Dec. 18, while Corden is in production on the film The Prom: singer Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, actor Jeff Goldblum, comedian Ken Jeong, actress Melissa McCarthy and recording artist Harry Styles, who previously guest-hosted in December 2017.

* Starz has greenlit Becoming Elizabeth, which is described as “the fascinating story of the early life of England’s most iconic queen, who long before she ascended the throne was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.” Series creator/showrunner Anya Reiss will be joined by an all-female writing team including Emily Ballou, Anna Jordan and Suhayla El- Bushra.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?