Vikings Final Season Sneak Peek: Lagertha Shocks Bjorn With Her Plan for a 'Totally Different Kind of Life'

Bjorn has big plans for the future. And so does his mother. Thing is, they don’t at all jibe with each other, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from Vikings‘ sixth and final season.

In the above clip from the two-hour Season 6 premiere (airing this Wednesday at 9/8c), Bjorn (played by Alexander Ludwig) as king aims to establish the most successful trading station in Scandinavia. And he plans (or at least hopes) to do so with his family at his side, lending their direct support.

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), though, must temper her son’s passion by disclosing her own plans for the future, which will take her far from the homestead. Press play above to get details on Lagertha’s dream, and witness Bjorn’s reaction.

Season 6 of Vikings — which will air in two halves, with the second 10 episodes airing in 2020 — picks up after “the battle between brothers” which left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who had been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn will struggle to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia. There, he meets his match in Prince Oleg, a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler, who shocks even Ivar with his merciless actions.

Also this season, the Vikings continue to take over Scandinavia as Ubbe and Torvi travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling around Floki’s disappearance, and Hvitserk pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar.

Looking ahead to the franchise’s own future, Netflix recently greenlit Vikings: Valhalla, an original series from Vikings creator Michael Hirst that will dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (who was a Viking descendant).

