High School Musical's Olivia Rodrigo Makes Songwriting Debut in Episode 4 — Watch Behind-the-Scenes Video

Nini has a big decision to make, and like any character from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she’s doing it in song.

The Disney+ comedy’s fourth episode, now streaming, includes the debut of a new song called “All I Want,” performed and co-written by series star Olivia Rodrigo. In TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Episode 4, the singer/songwriter explains how her dramatic ballad came together.

“It’s basically about Nini and, kind of, her boy troubles,” Rodrigo says. “She just found out that E.J. really betrayed her and did something really untrustworthy, so she’s just grappling with that, and also looking back on her relationship with Ricky. I think it’s a very relatable concept, at least for me.”

TVLine’s inside look at Episode 4 also features interviews with director Chad Lowe (Pretty Little Liars), who admits that he’s blown away by the cast’s fearlessness, and executive producer Tim Federle.

For what it’s worth, “All I Want” also has Rodrigo’s co-star Dara Renee’s seal of approval. “I would listen to this, like, by myself in the car, eating popcorn and just driving,” she says.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at Episode 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Disney+ series below.