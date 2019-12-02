Doctor Who Season 12 Gets January Premiere Date — Watch a New Trailer

If your New Year’s resolution is to watch more Doctor Who, you’re in luck: Season 12 of the sci-fi series will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c, BBC America announced Monday.
After kicking off the season with a two-part episode, Doctor Who will then settle into its regular time slot on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c.
Jodie Whittaker will be back as the titular Time Lord, marking her second season as the 13th Doctor. Tosin Cole (as Ryan), Mandip Gill (as Yasmin) and Bradley Walsh (as Graham) also will be back, while this season’s guest stars include Stephen Fry (Bones), Lenny Henry (Broadchurch), Goran Višnjić (Timeless) and English actor Robert Glenister.
Additionally, BBC America and Fathom Events will host a one-night-only screening of Doctor Who‘s season premiere and second episode, which will be simulcast to more than 600 cinema screens nationwide on Jan. 5 (followed by a live Q&A with Whittaker, Cole and Gill). Tickets and a list of participating locations can be found here beginning Friday, Dec. 6.