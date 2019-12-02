Doctor Who Season 12 Gets January Premiere Date — Watch a New Trailer

RELATED STORIES Doctor Who: 'Something's Coming' for Jodie Whittaker in Season 12 Trailer

If your New Year’s resolution is to watch more Doctor Who, you’re in luck: Season 12 of the sci-fi series will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c, BBC America announced Monday.

After kicking off the season with a two-part episode, Doctor Who will then settle into its regular time slot on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c.

Jodie Whittaker will be back as the titular Time Lord, marking her second season as the 13th Doctor. Tosin Cole (as Ryan), Mandip Gill (as Yasmin) and Bradley Walsh (as Graham) also will be back, while this season’s guest stars include Stephen Fry (Bones), Lenny Henry (Broadchurch), Goran Višnjić (Timeless) and English actor Robert Glenister.

Additionally, BBC America and Fathom Events will host a one-night-only screening of Doctor Who‘s season premiere and second episode, which will be simulcast to more than 600 cinema screens nationwide on Jan. 5 (followed by a live Q&A with Whittaker, Cole and Gill). Tickets and a list of participating locations can be found here beginning Friday, Dec. 6.

“What better way to ring in a new decade than with our favorite Time Lord?” said Courtney Thomasma, BBC America’s executive director. “BBC America is excited to kick off the new year with new Who, including a thrilling New Year’s Day premiere followed by new episodes every Sunday this winter. Last year, thousands of Whovians packed Madison Square Garden to celebrate Jodie Whittaker’s landmark debut as the first female Doctor. This year, we’re thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring that unique experience to fans all across the country, as Doctor Who embodies the idea of space for all. Let the New Year’s countdown begin!”