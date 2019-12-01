Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas Stars Preview Freeform Holiday Movie's Millennial Twist — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Good Trouble, Bold Type and grown-ish Get Return Dates at Freeform

Freeform is taking “ghosting” quite literally with its original holiday movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, starring The Bold Type‘s Aisha Dee.

In the flick, Dee plays Jess, a woman who just went on the greatest first date of her life… and then tragically dies in a car accident on her way home. But there’s a twist! Jess’ spirit is stuck on Earth, and her date Ben “is one of two people who can see her,” his portrayer Kendrick Sampson (Insecure, The Flash) previews in TVLine’s exclusive video.

Since Jess abruptly stopped all communication with Ben, on account of being dead and all, “he thinks she ghosted him, even though they had this amazing date, and then he finds that she did ghost him — as a ghost,” Sampson explains. But before Ben realizes what’s really going on, he accuses Jess of creating a fake Facebook memorial page!

In need of help, Jess turns to her best friend Kara (Orange Is the New Black‘s Kimiko Glenn), who can also still see and hear her pal, which speaks to the message of the movie. “When I got sent the script, I was laughing, I was crying,” Dee shares. “I just kind of fell in love with the characters. Really, it’s about love and searching for something, and at its core, I think it’s about friendship and how beautiful that can be.”

Jazz Raycole (The Quad, Jericho) co-stars as Ben’s sister, aka “the sarcastic one of the bunch,” per Raycole, who delivers zingers like, “My motto is dead until proven s—tty.”

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas — executive-produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky (Web Therapy), plus Grey’s Anatomy vets Tony Phelan and Joan Rater — premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c on Freeform.

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at the movie, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in.