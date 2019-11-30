The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Crackle’s Chicken Soup for the Soul” continues to be, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 21 premieres (including returning faves Fuller House, Mrs. Maisel and Vikings), eight fall finales (including The Good Doctor and Prodigal Son), eight specials (including the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting) and so much more.

Sunday, December 1

9 pm Godfather of Harlem Season 1 finale (Epix)

9:30 pm Marvel’s Spider-Man Season 2 finale (Disney XD)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Episode No. 250 (CBS)

Monday, December 2

8 pm 9-1-1 fall finale (Fox)

8 pm All American fall finale (The CW)

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On docuseries premiere (A&E)

9 pm Prodigal Son fall finale (Fox)

10 pm The Good Doctor fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Making It Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Tuesday, December 3

3 am One Day at Disney documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special special (ABC)

8 pm The Flash fall finale (The CW)

8:30 pm How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming special (NBC)

9 pm CMA Country Christmas special (ABC)

9 pm Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On docuseries finale (A&E)

Wednesday, December 4

8 pm Christmas in Rockefeller Center special (NBC)

9 pm Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas TV-movie premiere (Freeform)

9 pm The Moodys limited series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Vikings final season premiere (History; two episodes)

Thursday, December 5

3 am A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Tell Me a Story Season 2 premiere (CBS All Access)

3 am V Wars series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 pm Sunnyside Season 1 finale (NBC.com)

9 pm Same Time, Next Christmas TV-movie premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Project Runway Season 18 premiere (Bravo)

Friday, December 6

3 am Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fuller House Season 5A premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Hala original movie premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Marriage Story original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Reprisal series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Truth Be Told limited series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Virgin River series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Charmed fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Dynasty fall finale (The CW)

10 pm Blue Bloods fall finale (CBS)

10 pm In the Long Run Season 2 premiere (Starz)

11 pm Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma comedy special (Showtime)

Saturday, December 7

7 pm The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! special (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Steven Universe Future limited series event (Adult Swim)

10 pm Dan Soder: Son of a Gary comedy special (HBO)

