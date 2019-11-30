Ratings: Frosty Ties SmackDown for Friday Win, American Housewife Dips

RELATED STORIES Titans Recap: Nightwing and a Prayer — Who Didn't Survive Season 2 Finale?

CBS’ Frosty the Snowman broadcast on Friday drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, holding steady versus last year to tie for the nightly demo win. Leading out of that, Frosty Returns (3.5 mil/0.6) was also steady, while a Blue Bloods rerun delivered Friday’s largest audience (4.4 million).

Sharing the win with Frosty was Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown, which with 2.3 mil and a 0.7 was down a tick from last week.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Housewife (2.9 mil/0.5) ticked down to hit and match series lows, while Fresh Off the Boat (2.1 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo.

NBC | A Dog Show encore did 3.3 mil/0.5, followed by Dateline’s 2.9 mil/0.5.

THE CW | Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (940K/0.2) dipped a tenth from last year, while a Penn & Teller holiday special did 830K/0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

