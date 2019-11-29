NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 250 Sneak Peek: Who Has Walked Into a Trap?!

RELATED STORIES SEAL Team's Neil Brown Jr. Previews Ray's Next Run as Bravo 1, Whether He Can Help Jason Ease His Pain

Fancy milestone or not, things don’t bode well for the special agents of NCIS: Los Angeles in the high-octane CBS drama’s 250th episode.

In the episode titled “Mother” — airing this Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9:30/8:30c, and co-written by series regular Eric Christian Olsen with Babar Peerzada — Akhos Laos (played by Dominion‘s Carl Beukes), a former black ops agent originally recruited and trained by Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), returns to seek revenge for the life to which he was introduced.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Sam and Callen (played by LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell) get word from Nell (Renée Felice Smith) that the friendly meeting Hetty was on her way to was anything but. What do they find, as they race to save their boss lady from a potentially deadly trap?

But wait, there’s even more drama on tap for Episode 250. For as the sneak peek continues on, we see Deeks and Kensi (played by Olsen and Daniela Ruah) doing some snooping — and to put it lightly, neither of them is expecting what they each uncover.

