Ratings: SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. Eye Highs, Charlie Brown Tops Wednesday

ABC’s broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Wednesday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, down 11 and 20 percent from last year yet still topping the night in the demo.

CBS’ Survivor (6.5 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth in the demo but drew Wednesday’s largest audience. SEAL Team (5.8 mil/0.8) and SWAT (5.2 mil/0.7) both rose to hit season highs in both measures.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games did 4 mil and a 0.7, followed by the SNL Thanksgiving special’s 3.4 mil/0.9.

FOX | Leading out of a Masked Singer rerun, a fresh Almost Family (1.4 mil/0.4) slipped to series lows.

THE CW | The iHeart Radio Music Festival, Night 1 drew 830,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating.

