The Facts of Life Cast Reunites — Watch New Lifetime Christmas Movie Trailer

Tootie, Natalie, Blair and Jo are together again for the holidays. Lifetime on Wednesday rolled out the trailer for You Light Up My Christmas, an upcoming movie that features The Facts of Life‘s core four — Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel and Nancy McKeon — back in action. The film premieres Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c.

Although McKeon doesn’t appear in this trailer, you can rest assured that she does make a cameo in the movie. The actress “had a really difficult, unexpected family emergency she had to work through, and she still stayed committed,” Fields, who also executive-produced the film, tells Extra. “She said, ‘I will still do the part. I can’t come to Vancouver and film with you guys, but I will do my part and you can put it in there.’ We’re still on screen together.”

According to Fields, her former Facts of Life co-stars play three owners of an ice skating rink named Charlotte, in loving memory of Charlotte Rae (aka the iconic Edna Garrett), who passed away in Aug. 2018.

“Inspired by true events, You Light Up My Christmas is the story of Emma (Fields), who returns to her hometown built around her family’s pioneer Christmas Light Factory two weeks before Christmas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “However, upon Emma’s return, she discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame (Adrian Holmes) to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of Lifetime’s Facts of Life reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?