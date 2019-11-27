TV Chef Gary Rhodes Dead at 59

Celebrated British chef Gary Rhodes, who hosted PBS’ MasterChef USA along with several UK cooking shows, has died at the age of 59.

Rhodes fell ill while filming a new TV show in Dubai, according to our sister site Variety. Producers Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch said in a statement that they are “devastated by this tragic news.”

A chef whose restaurant Rhodes Twenty Four earned a Michelin star in 2005, Rhodes hosted a number of cooking shows in the United Kingdom, including BBC’s MasterChef, before moving onto MasterChef USA, which ran for two seasons on PBS in 2000 and 2001. Fox’s MasterChef, hosted by Gordon Ramsay, debuted in 2010, and followed the format established by Rhodes’ shows. Rhodes also co-hosted a season of Hell’s Kitchen in the UK after Ramsay departed.

Ramsay offered his condolences on Twitter: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed.”

Fellow TV chef Jamie Oliver also paid tribute to Rhodes on Instagram: “Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking; he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun.”