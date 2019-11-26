RELATED STORIES Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'History of Disney Songs' Medley

New to the Star Wars galaxy? Allow Daisy Ridley to be your tour guide.

On her press tour for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (which hits theaters Dec. 20), Ridley stopped by The Tonight Show to offer a crash course in the sprawling saga — which she delivered in the form of a rap.

Accompanied by host Jimmy Fallon, who showed off artwork that corresponded with Ridley’s song, the actress rapidly broke down Star Wars‘ previous eight films, beginning with A New Hope and concluding with The Last Jedi. (Even the much-maligned prequels got some time!)

With impressive speed (and equally impressive swagger), Ridley hit on many of the franchise’s most iconic moments, from Princess Leia’s plea to Obi-Wan Kenobi, to Darth Vader’s stunning confession to Luke Skywalker. But the actress was most enthusiastic when recapping The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, the two films in which her “scrapper named Rey” appears. (“You can’t stop me, I’m a Jedi from Jakku, fight the dark side from Tatooine to Naboo!” she gleefully rhymed.)

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will serve as the final film in the nine-part “Skywalker saga.” Press PLAY above to see Ridley’s full rap recap, then drop a comment with your thoughts!