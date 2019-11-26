Mystery Science Theater 3000 Revival Cancelled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

RELATED STORIES Sex Education Season 2 Sets January Premiere Date at Netflix

It’ll be a crappy Thanksgiving for fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000: Netflix has cancelled the revived cult favorite after two seasons (or 12 seasons, if you’re thinking cumulatively). MST3K host Jonah Ray announced the news on social media late Tuesday.

“So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K,” Ray said, before throwing not-so-subtle shade at the streamer for its rash of cancellations of late. “We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts).”

Ray intimated that MST3K would be shopped to other outlets. “We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive,” he teased. “Whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true.”

— JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

MST3K, in which series creator Joel Hodgson, and later Michael J. Nelson, played a man who was held captive and forced to watch cheesy films as part of an experiment by mad scientists, had its original run from 1988-99 on Comedy Central and Syfy, among other networks. A kickstarter campaign paved the way for the series’ Netflix revival in 2017.