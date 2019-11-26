TVLine Items: Hale Replaces McCarthy on NYE, Strange Angel Axed and More

Lucy Hale is taking over Jenny McCarthy’s New Year’s Eve gig. The Pretty Little Liars vet will join Ryan Seacrest in Times Square as the New York co-host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. (McCarthy announced in October that she was ending her nine-year streak with Seacrest, to spend time with her family amid taping The Masked Singer Season 3.)

Pose star Billy Porter will make his debut as the host of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s New Orleans countdown, which Hale previously oversaw, while Ciara will return to take the reins of the Los Angeles festivities.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Strange Angel has been cancelled and will not return for a third season, CBS All Access EVP Julie McNamara tells our sister site Deadline.

* The streaming service BET+ has renewed First Wives Club, starring Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau, for Season 2, per Deadline.

* Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, See and For All Mankind this week will release new episodes on Thursday (versus the usual Friday), along with the series premiere of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?