Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Joe Lo Truglio Cast as Jeff Sessions in James Comey Mini

Brooklyn Nine-Nine lawman/funny man Joe Lo Truglio has copped a surprising new role, playing U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey's bestseller.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine lawman/funny man Joe Lo Truglio has copped a surprising new role, playing U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey’s bestseller.



The as-yet-untitled CBS Studios limited series is based on A Higher Loyalty, Comey’s account of his 2013-17 stint as the nation’s seventh FBI director, during which he oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The book also details President Donald Trump’s very public firing of Comey in May 2017.

The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) as President Trump, Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Holly Hunter (Succession) as Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA) as President Barack Obama.

Our sister site Deadline first reported on Lo Truglio’s casting.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Shattered Glass) penned the adaptation and will direct the as-yet-untitled project, which is being exec-produced by Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin.

CBS executives will decide closer to the limited series’ TBD airdate whether it will air on Showtime or CBS All Access (or potentially both).